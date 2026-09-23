Unveiled at PRS India 2026, CMG’s new manufacturing subsidiary in India is set to support one of the world’s most dynamic markets in plastics processing and recycling. The region is seeing a growth in industrial production, investments in infrastructure, regulatory developments and increasing attention to the quality of recycled materials.

× Expand CMG CMG opens new manufacturing subsidiary in India

Located in Pune, CMG India represents a strategic step in the company’s international growth. The investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to being present where new opportunities for the plastics processing and recycling industry are emerging. CMG India allows processors, recyclers and plant manufacturers to rely on a technology partner present in the local market, combining local expertise with the quality standards the company is recognised for.

Local manufacturing allows for:

Reduced delivery times.

Increased competitiveness.

Faster and more direct technical support.

Increasingly tailored solutions for the Indian market.

“We look at India from a perspective that goes beyond the idea of expanding into a new market. We consider it one of the key hubs where the future of advanced plastics recycling is being defined. Being present means actively contributing to this transformation by supporting customers with technology, expertise and a local structure capable of turning operational proximity into tangible value,” said Giorgio Santella, CEO of CMG. “With CMG India, we are bringing an industrial approach based on innovation, regrind quality, energy efficiency and the development of tailor-made solutions for every process. We are convinced that the future of recycling depends on strong partnerships, technical continuity and an increasingly integrated presence aligned with our customers’ needs, together with the use of reliable and efficient technologies that support stable, high-quality processes.”