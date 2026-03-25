Coherix is hosting a two-day open house at its Innovation Centre in Michigan

Coherix is set to host a two-day open house program at its Innovation Centre in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The program will take place over three half-days of ‘open house’ sessions that guests can attend on Thursday and Friday, April 9–10, at the company’s new North American headquarters and Innovation Centre. Each session will include luncheon discussions, live technology demonstrations, technical presentations, and Q&A sessions regarding manufacturing challenges related to automated dispensing processes.

Expand Coherix Coherix Dispensing Systems Engineer Nick Switalski discusses adhesive inspection issues with participants at a recent workshop program

“Manufacturers today face increasing pressure to improve quality while accelerating production and reducing costs,” said Dwight Carlson, Coherix Chairman and CEO. “We’ll show open house attendees how real-time 3D inspection and AI-driven adaptive process control technologies will enable manufacturers to move from traditional inspection methods to a fully closed-loop process control system. Companies are moving toward fully autonomous production environments where quality must be verified and controlled in real time. Engineers who attend one of our open-house sessions will have an opportunity to see first-hand how Coherix technology transforms dispensing operations from reactive inspection to proactive process control.”

The company will showcase its 3D inspection systems and adaptive process control solutions for monitoring and automatically adjusting adhesive and sealant dispensing operations at the open house sessions. The demonstrations will highlight several advanced technologies with improved robotic dispensing accuracy and process reliability.

“Dispensing variability is one of the most persistent automated-manufacturing challenges,” said Zhen Huang, Vice President and General Manager of Coherix. “By combining 3D vision, machine learning, and adaptive process control, we help manufacturers move from inspection to true defect prevention.”

The newly expanded facility features:

Robotic demonstration cells.

Engineering labs.

Training areas to support collaboration with OEMs, system integrators, and manufacturing partners.

“Our Innovation Centre was designed to bring customers and engineers together to solve complex manufacturing challenges,” concludes Huang. “Our open house program is a great opportunity for industry professionals to see how we’re advancing intelligent manufacturing.”