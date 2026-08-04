Colson Group acquires engineered wheels and injection-moulded components manufacturer Custom Engineered Wheels (CEW). CEW manufactures engineered components for OEM customers across lawn and garden, medical, and industrial applications, supporting over 950 unique products. The move will expand Colson's North American manufacturing capacity and capabilities.

× Expand Colson Group Colson Group acquires Custom Engineered Wheels

CEW offers a talented team and state-of-the-art operations in Baldwyn, Mississippi (moulding outdoor wheels) as well as its Maquiladora facility in Reynosa, Mexico, with its foamed polyurethane and assembly capabilities. This expanded footprint increases manufacturing flexibility, supports regional production strategies, and improves the Group’s ability to serve its customers.

“This acquisition represents another important step in strengthening our market leadership and expanding the value we bring to customers,” said Rich Kobor, Chief Executive Officer of Colson Group. “By combining CEW's specialised manufacturing capabilities with Colson's engineering expertise, global footprint, and distribution network, we are better positioned to deliver innovative mobility solutions and support our customers' evolving needs.”