Colson Group has announced its acquisition of the Houston-based manufacturer of mission-critical, custom-moulded polyurethane parts, ESCO Plastics. Since Blue Wolf Capital acquired the casters and wheels manufacturer, Colson Group has gone on to make significant steps in expanding its US manufacturing and distribution capabilities. This latest acquisition will help to strengthen its urethane capabilities in North America, highlighting the Group’s commitment to innovation, engineering leadership, and domestic manufacturing excellence.

× Expand Colson Group Colson Group acquires ESCO Plastics.

“Bringing ESCO Plastics into our organisation directly supports our strategy to strengthen U.S.-based manufacturing, streamline logistics, and expand service coverage,” said Rich Kobor, CEO of Colson Group.

Kurt Owens, President of ESCO Plastics, added, “We’re excited to join Colson Group. Colson’s global footprint and robust manufacturing and distribution infrastructure will allow us to better serve our current customers and grow.”

Combining Colson Group’s global engineering team with ESCO’s advanced urethane expertise will accelerate innovation and expand the pair’s capabilities across heavy-duty, highly ergonomic, extreme-use, and custom caster and wheel solutions. Additionally, the partnership helps to strengthen Colson Group’s domestic manufacturing position, improving lead times and production flexibility for customers.