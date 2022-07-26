COMPCUT, the specialist division designing and developing cutting solutions powered by Sharp & Tappin, will be exhibiting its latest range of COMPCUT saws at the International Composites Summit (ICS) at ILEC Conference Centre in London.

× Expand ICS COMPCUT / Sharp & Tappin will be exhibiting at the International Composites Summit 2022

The two-day event will run from 21-22 September 2022. The team at COMPCUT are preparing for an exciting showcase of demonstrations on a Compcut ACS 300 saw, which will help attendees understand the wide spectrum of features and benefits offered by these machines.

The demonstration machine will be active throughout the event for attendees to experience first-hand the efficiency over competitive cutting solutions.

Visitors are also invited to bring their own material to cut on the machine at the show, so they can experience the surface finishes and perpendicular and parallel levels of accuracy for themselves.

ICS, the top UK event for discussion on global supply chains and growth in the composites sector, returns after its launch in 2021. The free-to-attend exhibition – cofounded by the trade association Composites UK and marketing partner Fluency – invites companies from across the world to share their stories and experience with evolving supply chains and product innovations.

With open forum sessions available with key speakers highlighting the importance of composites trade and manufacturing, COMPCUT will join leading businesses from industrial, transport, construction, biotech, and green energy markets to create a diverse and insightful showcase.

Sales Manager Jon Small said: “The COMPCUT team are excited to demonstrate our cutting-edge technology that will surely revolutionise the ways in which we adapt and apply composite materials to modern applications. We invite all who will be attending to visit our stand and witness these extraordinary machines in action.”

COMPCUT machining solutions include an array of advanced composite saws and precision routers, which have been tested and acclaimed by the National Composites Centre (NCC).

Matt Finch, Technical Manager (Workshop and Operations) at the University of Bristol, said: “We received and commissioned the Compcut saw in February and within weeks it reduced the specimen cutting queue dramatically. A queue which used to be measured in weeks is now measured in hours.”