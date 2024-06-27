Condale Plastics hosts UKWA CEO for Year of Warehousing 2024

Key Highlights:

Condale Plastics, a UK manufacturer of extruded plastics, recently welcomed Clare Bottle, CEO of the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA), as part of her revealing nationwide tour celebrating the association's 80th anniversary.

The UKWA's 80th anniversary celebration spotlights the pivotal role of warehousing in the UK economy and its contribution to achieving net zero goals.

During her tour, Clare was given an in-depth look at Condale Plastics' production processes, from custom tooling design and fabrication to creating diverse plastic products.

× Expand Condale Plastics (Left to right) Matt Fenwick, technical sales manager, Condale Plastics, Clare Bottle, CEO of UKWA, and Michael Stewart, managing director, Condale Plastics.

Condale Plastics, a UK manufacturer of extruded plastics, recently welcomed Clare Bottle, CEO of the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA), as part of her revealing nationwide tour celebrating the association's 80th anniversary. The visit – number 44 of 80 on the "Around the Warehouses in 80 Visits" tour – highlighted the crucial role of extruded plastics in various sectors across the UK.

During her tour, Clare was given an in-depth look at Condale Plastics' production processes, from custom tooling design and fabrication to creating diverse plastic products. She observed the intricate techniques involved in shaping various plastics, including recycled PVC windows and other materials, into complex forms used in applications ranging from lighting and shop fittings to medical devices and aerospace components.

Expand Condale Plastics

“We were delighted to welcome Clare and share our expertise in extruded plastics with her," said Michael Stewart, Managing Director of Condale Plastics. "Seeing her genuine interest in our work and the broader warehousing sector was really encouraging. We're proud to be part of an industry that’s often underappreciated yet plays a such crucial role in the UK economy."

"Today, I learned about the manufacture of extruded plastics here in the UK by Condale Plastics Limited for everything from lighting, crash barriers, and shop fittings to specialist applications in medicine and aerospace,” said Clare following her visit. “Thank you to Michael Stewart, Mark Fenwick and all the team for a brilliant visit."

The UKWA's 80th anniversary celebration spotlights the pivotal role of warehousing in the UK economy and its contribution to achieving net zero goals. The "Around the Warehouses in 80 Visits" initiative showcases the diverse and dynamic warehousing world, inviting warehouses of all sizes to participate and share their stories.

Condale Plastics is committed to innovation and sustainability in the extruded plastics industry. They were honoured to have been included in Clare’s tour, which showcases the diversity and dynamism of the UK's warehousing landscape.