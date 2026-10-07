The Confederation of British Metalforming (CBM) appoints Andrea Wilson as its new Ambassador for Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Wilson recently left Hone-All Precision after the sale and successful completion of her 5-year earn out. She will now work with CBM members, industry stakeholders and policymakers to ensure the challenges, opportunities and success of manufacturing SMEs.

× Expand The Confederation of British Metalforming The Confederation of British Metalforming appoints Andrea Wilson as Ambassador for SMEs

“Andrea brings unparalleled passion, credibility and commitment to this important role,” said Geraldine Bolton, CEO of the Confederation of British Metalforming. “She has consistently demonstrated her dedication to supporting manufacturing SMEs and ensuring their voices are heard - using over 20 years’ experience of running her own business. Her tireless advocacy, particularly her campaign for a Minister for Manufacturing, reflects the determination and vision our sector needs, and we are delighted to welcome Andrea as our Ambassador for SMEs, a new but increasingly important role for the CBM.”

Wilson added, “Small and Medium-sized manufacturers are the foundation of the UK’s industrial strength, yet too often their voices are not heard, and their needs are overlooked. I am passionate about ensuring they receive the recognition, support and representation they so richly deserve. The UK SME supply chain is resilient, brilliant, and the backbone of our economy, and I look forward to working with the CBM team and its members to champion the sector and help shape a stronger future for British manufacturing.”

The Confederation of British Metalforming represents the interests of 200 members and 75,000 employees involved in the production of fasteners, forgings, sheet metalwork and cold rolled products.

“CBM has consistently called for stronger downstream representation, including seeking a seat on the Steel Council, to help ensure policy better reflects the businesses that add value, create skilled jobs and drive growth across UK manufacturing,” said Stephen Morley, President of the CBM. “Manufacturing SMEs are the engine room of our industry, driving innovation, creating skilled jobs and supporting local economies across the UK. Andrea has earned enormous respect throughout the sector for her unwavering support of these businesses and her ability to bring people together around a common purpose. Her appointment reinforces CBM’s commitment to ensuring SMEs remain at the heart of manufacturing policy and industry development. Where others just talk about support for SMEs, we actually ‘walk the walk’.”