Constantia Flexibles acquires FFP Packaging Solutions

Vienna-based flexible packaging manufacturer Constantia Flexibles has signed an agreement on to acquire UK-based flexible packaging supplier FFP Packaging Solutions.

Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, said: “The acquisition aligns well with our Vision 2025 growth strategy of investing in competitive businesses with potential for future growth. FFP Packaging Solutions joining the Constantia Flexibles Group will expand our overall market position. Its significant experience and credibility allow for strong relationships across the UK food industry. We will be working with the existing management team to continue driving the revolution of sustainable flexible packaging in the UK and beyond.”

Founded in 1967, FFP Packaging Solutions has considerable expertise for recyclable laminates, offering flow wraps, lidding films, and pre-made pouches.

Vervaat added: “Sustainable packaging solutions are no longer a trend. They are a must-have. FFP Packaging Solutions figures already show it. And together, we are committed to a circular economy, driving the transformation with more sustainable packaging.”

FFP Packaging Solutions operates from its headquarters in Northampton, UK.Robin Chudley, Chairman of FFP Packaging Solutions, added: “I am extremely proud of FFP’s position in the UK flexible packaging market and the respect that FFP has developed across the industry. This legacy is something that was started by my father back in 1962 and has been continuously built upon through my own leadership of the business and more recently since the appointment of the management team in place today.”

David Cooper, Managing Director & CEO of FFP Packaging Solutions, said: “On behalf of the Directors and the whole team at FFP, we thank Robin and the wider Chudley family for their trust and support whilst we have been building FFP’s strategy to drive the revolution of sustainable, flexible packaging in the UK.

“We are extremely excited to be joining the Constantia Flexibles family, and we are all looking forward to combining our resources and wider business capabilities to accelerate the development of sustainable, flexible packaging.”