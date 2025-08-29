Continuous Process Solutions named Best Steel Conveyor Solutions Company

Continuous Process Solutions has emerged as a worthy winner in a prestigious regional business awards programme.

The Dudley-based conveyor company offers a tailored range of high-performance, high-strength steel conveyor belts, machinery, equipment and technical support for the rubber, plastics and wax industries, as well as for food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and wood-based panel production. The business has been named Best Steel Conveyor Solutions Company in the 2025 Midlands Enterprise Awards.

Organised by business magazine SME News and now in its seventh year, this is a prestigious awards programme which showcases the achievements of businesses operating in the dynamic Midlands region. The awards are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors.

"I am delighted that we have been named Best Steel Conveyor Solutions Company for 2025," said Jarrod Hunt, Managing Director of Continuous Process Solutions. “It’s been a hugely exciting year for the business, with us undergoing significant expansion of both our client base and headcount, as well as signing our exclusive partnership deal with industry giant Mingke, and this award is fantastic recognition for all our efforts and expertise.”

Awards Coordinator Melissa Bramall commented on the achievements of this year’s esteemed winners: “I’m so pleased to share my congratulations with our winners, especially as they alter the trajectory of their industries for the better. I wish you all the best as you take on the rest of 2025 and the years ahead.”