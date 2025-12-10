Continuous Process Solutions unveils steel belt training

Continuous Process Solutions has launched a new steel belt training programme designed to help manufacturers strengthen in-house capability, reduce stoppages and improve the reliability of continuous process lines.

× Expand continuous process solutions

The programme is tailored for engineering, maintenance and production teams across food, chemical, wax, wood-based panel, pharmaceutical, rubber and other industries that rely on steel conveyor belts. It gives teams the practical knowledge needed to maintain, monitor and optimise steel belt systems and to spot early signs of wear or misalignment before they lead to costly breakdowns.

For managers, the training provides clear operational and financial benefits. By equipping staff to identify emerging issues and take preventative action, the programme reduces unplanned downtime, cuts reliance on emergency call outs and supports improved control of maintenance budgets. It also helps extend the life of belts and related equipment, protecting valuable capital assets and supporting smoother production flows.

Jarrod Hunt, Managing Director of Continuous Process Solutions, said: “Many production issues begin as small, unnoticed changes in belt condition or equipment performance. When teams understand what to look for and how to respond, they can prevent problems well before they interrupt production. Our training is designed to give managers confidence that their staff have the right skills to keep lines running efficiently, safely and consistently.”

Training content covers the fundamentals of steel belt types and selection, correct tracking and tensioning, effective cleaning systems, preventative maintenance techniques, inspection routines and integration with wider process operations. Sessions combine clear theoretical guidance with hands-on demonstrations, including belt inspection, cleaning procedures and tracking adjustments.

The programme is delivered flexibly to suit different team sizes and operational needs, with training available onsite. Participants also receive practical documentation to support ongoing maintenance routines and to help embed good practice into everyday operations.