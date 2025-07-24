Corilla Group appoints new Business Development Manager

Corilla has appointed Kevin Bridges as Business Development Manager. Kevin has joined Corilla to expand its foothold in target sectors by bringing decades of experience in the rotomoulding sector, along with additional expertise from the 3D printing and power tools industries.

Corilla is Wales’ only rotational moulding manufacturer, creating durable and reusable plastic solutions across the automotive, construction, marine and furnishing sectors. Kevin’s arrival is timely as Corilla is progressing key projects, including a flexible ‘baffle’ solution designed to support fish migration and improve culvert longevity in local waterways.

Kevin brings a deep understanding of rotomoulding’s commercial and technical landscapes, having spent most of his career delivering growth with other rotomoulding businesses. He will innovate at Corilla by incorporating emerging technologies, such as 3D printing, into the company’s offering, which comprises rotational moulding across three state-of-the-art machines.

“I’m excited to be joining Corilla at a time when rotational moulding can really help to solve key industry challenges,” Kevin said. “I’m ready to help Corilla pursue further growth while supporting sustainable manufacturing, alongside a team I know is committed to achieving excellence.”

Managing Director of Corilla, Selwyn Jones, said: “Kevin is a perfect fit for Corilla. He has all the right industry expertise and the proactive mindset needed to help us grow. His appointment reinforces our commitment to leading with innovation, particularly as we continue to develop products like our Flexi Baffle that bring long-term environmental value.”

Alongside shaping Corilla’s services and portfolio, Kevin is helping the company to prepare for the upcoming Welsh Construction Show in October.