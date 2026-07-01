Coveris acquires GEFO Folienbetrieb GmbH's business and assets

Coveris has acquired the business and assets of cast polypropylene (CPP) films producer, GEFO Folienbetrieb GmbH. The move allows the company to expand its position in supplying speciality CPP applications.

× Expand Coveris Coveris acquires GEFO Folienbetrieb GmbH business and assets

Previously, Coveris invested in film extrusion technology across its network. These new CPP extrusion capabilities will help the company meet the growing demand for recyclable mono-material packaging solutions. Additionally, the investment further strengthens its recyclable packaging portfolio and supports the company’s ‘No Waste’ sustainability vision. Coveris will also be better placed to help customers align with upcoming European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements.

CPP films are an increasingly important material category within flexible packaging, due to their recyclability characteristics and compatibility with mono-polymer structures. The European CPP market is expected to grow by around 3% annually, with highly technical segments like retort, medical, and lidding applications expected to grow by over 4%.

By integrating GEFO’s business, Coveris can expand its CPP production capabilities while also broadening its product portfolio across high-growth application areas including retort packaging, lidding films, bakery bags, and medical packaging and other non-food applications.

“GEFO is an excellent addition to our existing network and further strengthens our sustainability strategy,” said Christian Kolarik, CEO of Coveris. “Demand for recyclable mono-material packaging continues to grow across Europe, making the expansion of our CPP capabilities for high-performance applications a logical next step. Through this acquisition, we are strengthening our production base and enhancing our ability to provide customers with innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that meet both evolving market needs and future regulatory requirements.”