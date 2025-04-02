Coveris shares its progress on closing the plastic packaging loop at PRSE 2025

Coveris will exhibit its efforts to close the plastic packaging loop at Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) 2025 in Amsterdam. At the event, Coveris will demonstrate how the plastics recycling industry can seize circular economy opportunities.

Coveris’ dedicated recycling business, ReCover, keeps the company at the forefront of sustainable innovation within the packaging sector. The EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and the UK’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) are redefining the industry’s obligations across Europe. ReCover is helping to accelerate Coveris’ No Waste vision and compliance with legislation.

“Plastic recycling has long been a core part of our business, and through ReCover, we are closing the loop by expanding recycling capacity and pioneering new de-inking technology to support the development of Coveris’ sustainable packaging solutions,” said Philipp Niehues, Coveris’ ReCover Business Development Director. “We are seeing increasing interest from our customers in circular solutions, and we are able to take their high-quality waste films for ReCover’s recycling process, which are used as recycled content in our packaging. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and showcasing our commitment to sustainable innovation.”

PRSE (1-2 April) attendees will be able to find Coveris at Stand G116.

Ensuring compliances are met

With EU PPWR targets regarding the minimum recycled content in plastic packaging by 2030 in mind, ReCover helps Coveris’ sourcing, processing, and recycling plastic waste capabilities to help close the packaging loop. ReCover has made high-quality recyclate more available, providing a new source of recycled content for the company to use in its packaging solutions.

Aiming to increase plastic recycling capacity to 50,000 tonnes by 2026 and 90,000 tonnes by 2030, ReCover is increasing its efforts to support Coveris and its customers in meeting legislative and sustainability demands. This also includes innovative recycling methods that maximise material recovery from various film waste streams. ReCover is helping to supply Coveris with high-quality recyclate while also contributing to broader industry efforts that will improve recycling infrastructure.

About ReCover

Launched in 2023, ReCover is a recycling facility located in Louth, UK. At the facility, de-inking technology is used to remove ink from printed polyethylene films. Waste is transformed into high-quality recycled PE resin, known as ReGen. The recycling line processes baled and reeled feedstock that is then ground into flakes, de-inked, washed, dried, and re-pelletised.

Enabling printed plastic waste to stay in the supply chain as part of the circular process, the de-inking line ensures the waste is no longer downcycled. Now, this material can form part of Coveris’ high-performance packaging, like tissue overwrap films, collation films, and mailing bags.