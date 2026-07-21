Covestro acquires former Vencorex sites in Thailand and the US

At the beginning of the month, Covestro acquired two former Vencorex production sites for HDI derivatives in Rayong, Thailand, and Freeport, Texas, USA. The move expands the company’s production footprint for HDI derivatives, while also reaffirming its commitment in two important regions. Additionally, the acquisitions strengthen Covestro’s ability to serve customers in the coatings and adhesives industry.

× Expand Covestro Covestro HDI production site in Rayong

HDI derivatives are essential building blocks for high-performance polyurethane coatings, adhesives, and sealants. They are used in various applications, including automotive coatings, protective coatings for infrastructure, marine coatings, wood furniture, electronics and other demanding industrial applications.

“By adding these sites in Thailand and the US, we are strengthening our regional production capabilities and improving our ability to supply customers from locations close to them,” said Thomas Roemer, Head of the Business Entity Coatings and Adhesives at Covestro. “Reliable supply, regional availability and technical expertise are critical for our customers, especially in a challenging market environment. This acquisition helps us deliver even better on those needs.”

Monique Buch, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, added, “Strong customer relationships are built on trust, reliability and the ability to deliver value over time. This acquisition strengthens our position in a business where customers count on us for consistent quality, regional supply and application expertise.”

The additional capacities will enhance Covestro’s ability to respond to customers' demands while also supporting long-term growth in high-performance and more sustainable coatings and adhesives applications.