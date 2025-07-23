Covestro extends its Chief Technology Officer’s contract for five years

Covestro has announced that it has extended Dr Thorsten Dreier's, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, contract for a further five years. His current contract runs until June 2026, with the Supervisory Board having now extended it to June 30, 2031. Dreier has been a Member of the Board of Management of Covestro since 2023 and Labour Director since September 2023.

× Expand Covestro Covestro Chief Technology Officer, Dr Thorsten Dreier

“Thorsten Dreier has significantly advanced Covestro's transition to climate-neutral production over the past two years, making an important contribution to Covestro's vision of a circular economy,” said Dr Richard Pott, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Covestro AG. “We are convinced that Mr Dreier will successfully continue the transformation of Covestro, and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Dreier added, “I am grateful for the trust placed in me. I am looking very much forward to continuing to drive the transformation of our company together with the Covestro employees and the Board of Management. As Labour Director, it is very important to me to continue the trusting and constructive collaboration with the employees and the employee representatives that I have been able to establish in the past years.”

As Chief Technology Officer, Dreier is responsible for the corporate functions of Engineering, Process Technology, Group Health, Safety, Environment & Reliability, and Group Procurement. Additionally, he oversees the Performance Materials segment.

Other members of Covestro's Board of Management: