Covestro invests in the production of more sustainable polycarbonates in Asia Pacific

Covestro has announced plans to set up its first dedicated line for the mechanical recycling of polycarbonates at its integrated site in Shanghai.

× Expand Covestro

The new mechanical recycling line will address the growing demand for more sustainable solutions in PCR products and used primarily for the compounding step in the manufacture of electrical and electronic products, automotive applications, and consumer goods.

The in excess of €27m investment will be capable of delivering more than 25,000 tonnes of high-quality polycarbonates and blends containing mechanically recycled content annually. Overall, the company aims to be capable to deliver more than 60,000 tonnes of polycarbonates with recycled content in Asia Pacific per year until 2026.

CCO Sucheta Govil said: "The mechanical recycling production line is another exciting step we have taken to fulfil our commitment toward a circular economy and achieve our goal to become operational climate neutral by 2035. Recycling plastic waste is absolutely essential to the circular economy, and addresses one of the major global challenges we face together as a society."

Covestro will also be repurposing an existing compounding line at its Map Ta Phut site in Thailand to a plant for mechanical recycling. The conversion of the plant is scheduled to be accomplished by the end of 2022. Based on the current forecast, the unit will supply up to 10 percent PCR based product of its annual production volume by 2030.

The two facilities aim to boost Covestro’s output of PCR polycarbonates Makrolon R and Bayblend R, which contain up to 75 per cent recycled content and can contribute to a carbon footprint reduction of up to 50 per cent while meeting performance and eco-labels’ requirements.