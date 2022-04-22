Covestro to expand TPU specialist film production

Specialty materials giant Covestro is expanding its production capacities for thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) Films in the Platilon range, as well as the associated infrastructure and logistics.

To this end, the company is investing in its German centre of excellence for the films in the northern village of Bomlitz. The site, run by Covestro subsidiary Epurex Films, houses application development and production for the semi-finished products.

The new capacity is intended to meet growing demand for multilayer TPU films used in automotive interiors, construction, wound care and outdoor clothing. The new facilities are scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

Covestro Chief Technology Officer Dr Klaus Schäfer said: "With this capacity expansion, we are strengthening our Bomlitz site and our position as a leading supplier of technical specialty films. At the same time, we are investing in promising technologies and applications and creating new jobs."

Specialty Films Head Aleta Richards added: "For some time now, we have also been developing customer-specific solutions with films made from alternative raw materials, as we are also seeing increasing demand in this area. The development and production of partially bio-based products is therefore to become a new focus at the Bomlitz site."

Covestro CEO and Plastics Europe President Dr Markus Steilemann has committed the company to a circular economy and carbon neutrality. To this end, the Bomlitz site plans to switch its energy supply completely to green electricity starting this year.

Epurex Films is one of three Covestro competence centres for specialty films in Germany. The other two are based in Leverkusen and Dormagen and focus on the research, production and application of polycarbonate films.