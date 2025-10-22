Cox Wokingham Plastics joins Made In Britain

Cox Wokingham Plastics have joined the Made In Britain membership. As a new member, Cox Wokingham Plastics will now be displaying the ‘Made In Britain’ icon, reinforcing their commitment to local manufacturing and the trusted qualities that are associated with British-made products.

“At Cox Wokingham Plastics, we’re immensely proud of our heritage - from creating the canopy of the most iconic British aircraft, World War II’s Supermarine Spitfire, to delivering high-performance thermoformed parts across multiple industries today. Becoming a member of Made in Britain reinforces our dedication to UK manufacturing and the trust our customers place in us” says Iain Carstairs, Operations Director at Cox Wokingham Plastics.

Made In Britain is a non-profit organisation aimed at uniting, supporting and promoting manufacturers who produce products and components in the UK and Northern Ireland. Members can use the official trademark to help UK and international consumers, buyers and specifiers identify UK-made products and components.

With recent issues surrounding global manufacturing supply chains, there has been a significant increase in demand for domestic manufacturing. As a result, the ‘Made In Britain’ trademark is more important than ever for both suppliers and buyers in the UK.

“British made is synonymous with quality, reliability and innovation - and that’s exactly what we deliver. By joining the Made in Britain group, we’re proud to showcase these values not only to the local businesses we support, but also to international companies looking for a trusted UK partner in thermoforming” adds Iain.

Established in 1943, Cox Wokingham Plastics are a thermoforming and plastic manufacturer, helping companies from concept design specification, financing and prototyping to tooling development, trialling, support, production and aftercare. Since their inception, Cox Wokingham Plastics have delivered complete bespoke solutions across specialist industries such as mass transportation – manufacturing parts used in aviation, rail, buses and coaches.

“Joining the Made In Britain group is not only beneficial for our brand, but also helps celebrate the excellence of UK manufacturers. With continued investment, we can strengthen domestic supply chains and nurture the next generation of skilled manufacturers and craftsmanship” concludes Iain.