CP Group (CPG) has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Recycleye. This move will expand the company’s AI-driven sorting capabilities, providing MRF operators with greater ability to increase recovery, improve purity, and maximise profitability. Recycleye specialises in high‑accuracy AI vision systems that are used across robotic and belt‑based sorting applications. By integrating Recycleye’s technology with CPG’s portfolio, customers will benefit from streamlined product alignment and quicker innovation.

× Expand Recycleye CP Group acquires Recycleye

“This acquisition brings together the industry’s leading MRF integrator with Europe’s most established AI‑based sorting company,” said Terry Schneider, CEO of CP Group. “Together, we are advancing AI‑enabled sorting and plant control across the entire MRF—from maximising material purity to reducing operating costs. Customers can expect meaningful new capabilities in the months ahead as we combine our engineering teams and accelerate product development.”

The combined platform addresses the biggest challenges faced by MRF operators, including labour shortages, throughput constraints, and tightening material specifications. The new combined solutions will offer:

Higher material purity with AI optical and robotic sorting.

Reducing manual sorting positions to limit labour dependency.

Increased recovery, especially with last‑chance sorting applications.

Real‑time material composition data allows for more informed operational decision‑making.

Improved system uptime and profitability.

Recycleye’s UK-based engineering team is joining CPG, ensuring customers benefit from expanded technical support across more time zones. Additionally, the company’s entire team and leadership will remain in place.

“This acquisition creates a significant opportunity for both companies and our customers. By combining near infrared technology with advanced AI, we can deliver higher quality sorting solutions to the market,” said Victor Dewulf, CEO of Recycleye. “CP Group’s industry expertise will accelerate our growth and understanding, supported by Recycleye’s 45-person team, including engineers from Cambridge University and Imperial College London, who have been central to developing our AI Technology.”