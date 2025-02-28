CPR Manufacturing ceases to trade with 400 items for sale

Alfreton-based polythene and plastic sheeting manufacturer CPR Manufacturing has ceased to trade, and the company’s entire assets are now up for sale via auction, with the bids closing from 12pm on Thursday, March 13.

× Expand CPR Manufacturing

CPR Manufacturing is a long established recycling and extrusion facility producing polythene, linear and compostable films for the industrial, retail, trade, local authority and healthcare sectors.

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has invited bids on the company’s equipment from its manufacturing facility on Dunsford Road in Alfreton.

In total, there are 400 lots involved in the auction. This includes polythene film extrusion lines, as well as recently purchased bag welding and production equipment, plastic blending, recycling and cutting equipment. The operational equipment also includes a range of site, support and handling equipment and there are a large quantity of office furnishings available for sale.

Interested parties are able to bid for products online until the auction closes from 12pm on Thursday, March 13. Viewings on the lots are by appointment only.

Walker Singleton director, Allan Chapman, said: “CPR Manufacturing has burgeoned a strong reputation as a high-quality manufacturer of polythene and plastic sheeting. The wide range of equipment and items available will appeal to a number of buyers, from manufacturers and trade professionals, through to resellers.”