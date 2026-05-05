Curbell Plastics, Inc acquires the plastics and composite materials distributor, Interstate Advanced Materials. The move expands the company’s geographic footprint, particularly in the western United States, while also improving its ability to serve customers across a variety of industries. Now, Curbell Plastics will operate across 31 locations nationwide.

× Expand Curbell Plastics Curbell Plastics acquires Interstate Advanced Materials

Interstate Advanced Materials brings a well-established team, boasting deep customer relationships and strong regional market knowledge. Key leaders and team members from the company will continue with the business, as it is set to run as a Curbell Plastics company. Customers will continue working with their existing contacts, and day-to-day operations will remain consistent.

“Interstate is a strong strategic fit for Curbell,” said Gerry Helbig, President of Curbell Plastics. “This acquisition significantly increases our western U.S. presence, expands our reach in important markets, and brings together two organisations with aligned values and a shared commitment to customer success.”

Cole Klokkevold, CEO of Interstate Advanced Materials, added, “Curbell is the right long-term owner for Interstate. They share our values as a family-owned business and our commitment to taking care of customers and employees. I am confident our team and our customers are in good hands for the future.”