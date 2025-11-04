DataLase joins Bergman & Beving Group to accelerate global growth

DataLase has announced that Bergman & Beving AB has acquired a 90% shareholding in the business. Based in Widnes, Cheshire, DataLase provides patented, sustainable, inkless (at point of packing) and customised printing solutions for product and packaging applications worldwide.

× Expand datalase

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The group comprises around 40 companies, represented in more than 25 countries, employing approximately 1,400 people worldwide. Its business model focuses on long-term ownership and supporting autonomous, entrepreneurial companies with strong growth potential.

As part of the acquisition, DataLase will join Bergman & Beving’s Safety Technology division, becoming part of a group that has been acquiring and developing leading niche industrial companies for over a century.

Clare Lewis, CEO of DataLase, said: “We are delighted to become part of the Bergman & Beving Group. Their long-term approach, proven ability to develop specialist technical companies, and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our own values and ambitions. This partnership will allow us to accelerate our global growth, continue advancing our photonic printing technology, and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Following the transaction, Clare Lewis will continue in her role as CEO and retain a 10% shareholding in the business.