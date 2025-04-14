Meet the Design Innovation in Plastics 2025 finalists

The Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) finalists have been announced, and a diverse range of products within the field of Health and Wellbeing have been revealed. The finalists’ products help people of all ages with both their physical and mental health. Brunel, De Montfort, Loughborough, Nottingham Trent, and TU Dublin universities are all represented in the finalist group, with the six individuals set to face the judging panel on the 6th of May in London.

× Expand Design Innovation in Plastics DIP 2025 finalists.

“The judges had to deliberate long and hard as, after initially whittling them down, there were around 15 entries vying for the top six slots, which shows how closely matched they were,” said Richard Brown, Chairman of Judges. “The excellent presentation boards and interpretation of the brief were deciding factors. We are looking forward to seeing the prototype products at the final judging!”

All finalists are invited to attend a two-day plastics processing training course at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s UK training centre. After inspecting their products, the DIP judges must provide detailed feedback which will allow the finalists to develop and improve their products before the final judging round. The results will be announced at an award ceremony in London on the 20th of June.

DIP 2025 finalists: