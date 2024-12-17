DIEFFENBACHER Recycling unit appoints new manager

Michael Rupp became Head of the Recycling business unit at German machine and plant manufacturer DIEFFENBACHER in Eppingen. He will be responsible for the company’s waste wood recycling and waste-to-product solutions and further developing and expanding fuel processing for solid fuel solutions—the fluidized bed process—in close cooperation with the Energy business unit.

“Michael Rupp has the experience to meet these challenges. We are confident in his ability to continue expanding our Recycling business unit and our innovative solutions,” says DIEFFENBACHER CEO Christian Dieffenbacher. “I also want to sincerely thank Stefan Zipf, who took on this position on an interim basis in addition to his responsibilities as Head of the Wood business unit,” he adds.

Before joining DIEFFENBACHER, Rupp worked for the Austrian Andritz Group for more than 30 years, initially in project management in the Pulp & Paper division and later as Sales Manager and Sales Director in the company’s Panelboard Group. From 2019, Rupp was Vice President of the Andritz Panelboard Group. From 2014 until his departure, he was also Managing Director of the Andritz subsidiary Modul Systeme.

“The highly motivated team of the Recycling business unit gave me an extremely warm welcome, and I’m benefitting greatly from their experience and expertise,” says Rupp. “Together, we will continue to develop the recycling business at DIEFFENBACHER and offer our customers advanced solutions that give them a decisive competitive edge,” he concludes.