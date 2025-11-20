DOMO Chemicals earns EcoVadis Platinum rating

DOMO Chemicals has once again been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing the company in the top 1% of all companies assessed worldwide for sustainability performance.

With an overall score of 90/100, DOMO Chemicals demonstrates excellence in the areas of environment, labor & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

In less than four years, DOMO has improved its EcoVadis score by 33 points, reflecting significant progress in all areas of sustainability. Highlights of this year's rating include:

Environment (Top 1%): A close to perfect score, driven by strengthened CO₂ reduction programs, ISO 14001 certification at key sites, and expanded circular economy initiatives.

Labor & Human Rights (Top 1%): Significant improvement thanks to enhanced employee well-being programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and strengthened workplace safety standards.

Ethics (Top 1%): Continued top performance, underscoring DOMO's zero-tolerance approach to corruption and expanded compliance training across all regions.

Sustainable procurement (Top 4%): Moving into the top 4% of the industry, supported by supplier engagement programs and more stringent sustainability criteria in procurement.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to sustainable innovation and responsible business practices," said Yves Bonte, CEO of DOMO Chemicals. "Achieving Platinum is a testament to the dedication of our employees at all of our sites. Achieving it twice sends a clear message: excellence in sustainability is not a one-off achievement - it's embedded in our culture, our strategy and our daily decisions."