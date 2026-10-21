Following Lone Star’s acquisition of the DOMO Engineered Materials business and RadiciGroup’s High-Performance Polymers and Speciality Chemicals businesses earlier this year, the pair will be brought together to create a new, global Tier 1 leader in polyamide and high-performance engineering polymers. The combined business will operate under the RadiciGroup name and identity, building on the strong heritage and recognition of the RadiciGroup, creating one unified global organisation. The businesses will provide their individual complementary strengths, technologies, people and expertise.

× Expand DOMO Engineered Materials DOMO Engineered Materials rebrands under the RadiciGroup

What will change?

Products and production documentation layout.

Technical and commercial documentation layout.

Packaging and labels design.

Promotional materials.

Website and digital channels.

Social media.

Employees' email addresses.

The company’s product brands, product names, specifications, and technical performance will remain unchanged, with the TECHNYL product logos being partially adapted to align with the new RadiciGroup corporate identity. The TECHNYL and RADILON brands will be complemented by the broader portfolio of solutions across the combined business.