Dover Corporation completes its acquisition of Cloeren Incorporated (Cloeren). The producers of high-performance, custom-designed extrusion T-dies and feedblocks for polymer and plastics applications become part of the MAAG business unit within Dover’s Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

× Expand Dover Dover completes acquisition of Cloeren

Cloeren is highly regarded for its technical capabilities and blue-chip customer base. The company is based in Orange, TX, with additional manufacturing locations in Marshall, TX; Eau Claire, WI; and Micheldorf, Austria.

The acquisition adds complementary extrusion technologies to MAAG’s portfolio, expanding its ability to serve customers with a broader, more complete solution across polymer processing applications.

“Cloeren is a strong strategic fit for MAAG and will further enhance our capabilities in extrusion applications,” said Ueli Thuerig, President of MAAG. “The addition of Cloeren’s technologies and engineering expertise expands our solutions offering and strengthens our ability to support customers with highly engineered, mission-critical equipment.”