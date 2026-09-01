Dover Corporation is set to acquire Leistung Engineering Pvt. Ltd. (Leistung). Following the completion of the acquisition, Leistung will become part of OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions within Dover’s Clean Energy & Fuelling segment.

× Expand Dover Dover Corporation acquires Leistung Engineering

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve the rapidly growing Indian market while expanding our global manufacturing footprint and advancing our capabilities in cryogenic solutions, positioning OPW to deliver greater value to customers worldwide,” said David Malinas, President of OPW.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Leistung specialises in the design and manufacture of cryogenic valves, including globe, check and control valves engineered for liquefied natural gas, industrial gas, and other low-temperature applications, as well as a portfolio of diaphragm valves, filtration systems, and related products.

Leistung’s modern facility will serve as a strategic manufacturing hub for Dover in India. It is also well positioned to capitalise on robust investments in LNG terminals and natural gas pipeline infrastructure in the country. Additionally, the facility has substantial capacity for future operational expansion opportunities.