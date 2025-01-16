Dover expands its dewatering and drying portfolio for the plastics industry

Dover has announced its acquisition of specific assets within Carter Day International, Inc.’s petrochemical division. Said assets will become part of the MAAG business unit within Dover’s Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

This acquisition will expand MAAG’s pelletizing-system portfolio, with new dewatering and drying equipment designed for the plastics industry. These highly engineered products, proprietary technologies, and complementary high-volume dryer technology will enrich MAAG’s existing portfolio.

“Consistent with our customer-centric strategy, this acquisition represents an important step forward and aligns with our commitment of providing our customers with the most effective and efficient solutions to meet their ever-growing needs,” said Ueli Thuerig, President of MAAG Group.

The terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About Dover

With over 70 years of experience, Dover provides innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services across various industries. Located in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover has 24,000 employees and hopes to help its customers “refine what’s possible.”