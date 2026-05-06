Dow announces leadership changes

Dow has announced that Jim Fitterling, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chair of the Board; meanwhile, Karen S. Carter, current Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Fitterling as CEO. Both leadership changes will come into effect this July. Additionally, Carter will join Dow's Board of Directors, with Richard Davis continuing as Dow's Independent Lead Director.

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“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jim for his exceptional leadership and continued contributions to Dow,” said Davis. “Jim has led the company through a period of significant transformation while strengthening Dow's strategy, culture and long-term positioning. We are equally pleased to congratulate Karen on her appointment as CEO. She is a disciplined, highly respected leader with a deep understanding of Dow's businesses and customers. This appointment reflects our confidence in her ability to lead Dow forward into its next chapter of growth and value creation for customers, employees and shareholders.”

Fitterling focused on higher-growth, consumer demand-led markets during his time as CEO. Throughout his tenure, he guided Dow through its spin-out from DowDuPont, navigated the company through macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, and helped advance Dow’s sustainability ambitions, while also reinforcing a culture centred on safety, performance and inclusion. In his new role, Fitterling will continue to chair the Board while also focusing on long-term strategy, governance, and key external relationships.

Fitterling added, “Serving as CEO of Dow has been the privilege of a lifetime. Together with our employees and leadership team, we have transformed Dow into a stronger, more focused company with the right strategy, capabilities and culture for the future. I look forward to continuing to support Dow as Executive Chair and working closely with Karen to help ensure continuity and strong execution.”

Karen S. Carter becomes CEO

With over 30 years of experience at Dow, Carter brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of delivering results. As Chief Operating Officer, she has overseen business and operational performance company-wide, while also being responsible for the company’s operating segments and key functional organisations.

“I am deeply honoured to assume the role of CEO and lead Dow into our next chapter,” concluded Carter. “Dow has extraordinary people, world-class assets and leading positions in the markets we serve. Our focus remains unwavering: delivering reliable and innovative solutions for our customers, and long-term value for our employees and our shareholders, while accelerating our transformation to set a new competitive standard for best-in-class performance. I look forward to continuing my partnership with Jim in his new role as Executive Chair, and to working with the Board and all of Team Dow to advance our strategy and deliver on our priorities.”