Dow closes three European upstream assets

Dow is set to close three of its upstream assets in Europe. The announcement follows its European asset actions, which were first announced in April 2025. This move should right-size regional capacity, reduce merchant sale exposure while also eliminating the high-cost, energy-intensive elements of Dow’s portfolio in the area.

In April 2025, the Company identified three assets in Europe for action across all its operating segments. At the end of June, Dow's Board of Directors approved restructuring actions to rationalise Dow's global asset footprint.

“Our industry in Europe continues to face difficult market dynamics, as well as an ongoing challenging cost and demand landscape,” said Jim Fitterlingopens, Dow Chair and CEO. “Over the past decade, we have demonstrated Dow's commitment to operating with a best-owner mindset by taking proactive actions across higher-cost or non-strategic assets. Looking ahead, we remain committed to realising the value of our incremental growth investments and enhancing profitability and cash flow through more than $6 billion in near-term cash support.”

The three facilities facing closure are:

Packaging & Speciality Plastics: Ethylene cracker in Böhlen, Germany.

Ethylene cracker in Böhlen, Germany. Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: Chlor-alkali & vinyl (CAV) assets in Schkopau, Germany.

Chlor-alkali & vinyl (CAV) assets in Schkopau, Germany. Performance Materials & Coatings: Basics siloxanes plant in Barry, U.K.

The closure of these assets is expected to commence in mid-2026 with an estimated completion by the end of 2027. Potential decommissioning and demolition will then continue into 2029 as required.

Around 800 Dow roles will be impacted because of these closures. This is in addition to the $1 billion cost-saving actions announced in January that included a workforce reduction of approximately 1,500 Dow roles globally.