Dow and Univar Solutions, LLC announce their long-term agreement to offer and distribute Dow's Decarbia low-carbon products. The range has Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) certificates across key markets, including the beauty and personal care, home care, food, and pharmaceutical sectors. The agreement expands customer access to low-carbon products through Univar Solutions' global distribution network.

× Expand Univar Solutions Dow and Univar Solutions announce long-term agreement to distribute Dow’s Decarbia low-carbon products

Dow's low-carbon product footprints are calculated using a Carbon Footprint Ledger (CFL) methodology. This is limited assured under international PCF standards, including ISO14067 and the GHG Protocol Product Standard.

“At Dow, we are investing to develop low‑carbon products at scale and to demonstrate that meaningful decarbonisation is achievable across the value chain,” said Brendy Lange, President of Performance Materials & Coatings at Dow. “This agreement deepens our collaboration with Univar Solutions and reflects our shared vision to accelerate value chain decarbonisation while delivering value to customers. By combining Dow's Decarbia low‑carbon product portfolio, supported by high‑integrity, verifiable PCF data, with Univar Solutions' strong global distribution network, we are helping customers advance their sustainability goals with confidence.”

David Jukes, president and chief executive officer for Univar Solutions, added, “We are excited to broaden access to low-carbon products through this collaboration with Dow. By offering third-party verified low-carbon options, we can deliver more impactful supply chain alternatives across our customer base and support meaningful Scope 3 emissions reductions. As a global chemical and speciality ingredients distributor, we are well positioned to bring a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable solutions to market.”