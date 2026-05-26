The Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has announced that Dr Faisal Mohammed Alfaqeer has taken office as its Chief Executive Officer at the company’s headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dr Alfaqeer was appointed by SABIC’s Board of Directors in March 2026, succeeding Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh.

Expand SABIC Dr Faisal Mohammed Alfaqeer becomes SABIC CEO

“It is with a great pride that I take the helm at SABIC, a global industry leader and national champion with a long-standing legacy,” said Dr Alfaqeer. “I am privileged to be chosen by SABIC’s esteemed Board of Directors to lead the company into its next chapter, building on its rich and long history as the company is set to mark its 50th Anniversary.”

Dr Alfaqeer brings over 30 years of industry experience and knowledge to the role. He has previously chaired the Board of ARLANXEO and the Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Company. From October 2017 to November 2022, he was CEO of Sadara Chemical Company. Also, he served as Senior Vice President of the In-Kingdom Liquids-to-Chemicals Development at Saudi Aramco.