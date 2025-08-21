Dr Otto Röhm is inducted into the Plastics Hall of Fame

Dr Otto Röhm has been inducted into the Plastics Hall of Fame. The Röhm GmbH founder has been inducted as part of the “Class of 2025” with the ceremony set for the 7th of October 2025. The Plastics Hall of Fame honours individuals who have shaped the international plastics industry.

× Expand Röhm Dr. Otto Röhm

Röhm founded Röhm & Haas OHG with Otto Haas in 1907. Haas was instrumental in driving forward international expansion. He also spun off the US branch as an independent company in 1917. Whereas Röhm focused on plastic research as well as other pursuits.

Röhm and his team of researchers’ big break came with the development of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) in the 1930s. The material was later trademarked under the brand name PLEXIGLAS. The crystal-clear plastic is ideal for highly specialised applications. PLEXIGLAS continues to support the technological process in a variety of industries, including architecture, automotive engineering, industrial design, and medical technology.

“We are thrilled about Dr. Otto Röhm’s induction into the Plastics Hall of Fame,” said Hans Bohnen, CEO of Röhm GmbH. “His development of PLEXIGLAS was a major milestone in the history of chemistry. This pioneering spirit is still an integral part of our DNA today.”

Today, Röhm continues to build on its founder’s legacy. Developing its LiMA process, a technology for producing methyl methacrylate (MMA), is yet another highlight in the company’s long history. Enabling higher product yields, the process simultaneously reduces both energy consumption and its environmental impact. The technology has been deployed at the company’s Bay City facility since March 2025.