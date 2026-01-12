Dr Rainer Seele becomes Covestro Supervisory Board Chairman

As of the 20th of December 2025, Dr Rainer Seele assumed the position of Chairman of the Covestro Supervisory Board. Seele was elected by the Board to succeed Dr Richard Pott, who stepped down after many years of successful service. The move follows the completion of the Covestro and XRG partnership, which closed on the 10th of December 2025.

During his time as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, which spanned over 10 years, Pott has helped to guide the company through critical development phases, from the separation from Bayer to the partnership with XRG.

“It has been an honour to support Covestro on its journey and help shape the development of this exceptional company,” said Pott. “I am convinced that the strategic partnership with XRG positions Covestro excellently for the future. I also wish my successor Dr Rainer Seele all the best in his endeavours in guiding the company into its next phase of development.”

Seele added, “I am very much looking forward to my role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro. The company combines outstanding technological expertise with a highly skilled workforce, and a clear strategic focus on sustainability and the circular economy. Together with the Management Board under the leadership of Dr Markus Steilemann and as part of the XRG family, we will continue to advance Covestro's transformation, drive long-term value creation and unlock its full potential. I would also like to thank Dr Richard Pott for his outstanding contribution and for leading a successful transition.”

Seele is known for his deep industry expertise and experience across the international energy and chemicals sector. Since 2025, he was President of XRG and aided the development of the strategic partnership with Covestro. Previously, he served as CEO of OMV AG from 2015 to 2021, as well as multiple other senior leadership roles.