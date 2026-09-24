Droitwich manufacturing leader celebrates more than seven decades in industry with Lifetime Achievement Award

One of the UK’s longest serving manufacturing leaders has been honoured at a major national awards ceremony. Gerald Bloom, Chairman of Big Bear Plastic Products Ltd in Droitwich, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Family Business Dinner for his 70-year contribution to industry.

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The 89-year-old was recognised for the way he has built two highly successful manufacturing businesses from scratch, with the first, Midland Industrial Plastics, growing to 1000 people and generating sales of £90m.

A grandson of legendary tailor Loo Bloom, he sold MIP to US giant Textron in 1998, giving it the global backing it needed to meet the automotive sector’s increasingly ‘just-in-time’ supply chain.

Gerald was not finished there. Working with long-term friend and colleague Peter Raby, they set up Big Bear Plastic Products Ltd - initially to provide specialist thermoformed products for a clutch of smaller businesses.

High quality, reliable delivery and a desire to go above and beyond quickly saw the Droitwich-based venture grow rapidly and, by the time his daughter Emma Hockley joined in 2019, he was once again overseeing a £multi-million venture and a critical supplier to major blue chip names, including JCB and Caterpillar.

“It was a very special moment to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award,” explained Gerald, who won the RAC British Rally Championship in 1965. “My manufacturing journey started by putting a job advert in the paper and a role on a plastics company shopfloor. It was a real learning experience that taught me a lot of lessons that have stayed with me over the next 70 years.”

He continued: “If I had to put my success down to any particular qualities, it would probably be having energy, enthusiasm and a bit of foresight. Beyond that, I would say that I have always been a great believer in treating people properly and communicating clearly. “It’s probably not much of a compliment, but I’ll forever be grateful to my first boss for his exemplary lessons in how not to speak to your staff or colleagues.”

On his 89th birthday, Gerald was presented with a portrait painted by Kate Brick, a Finance Administrator at Big Bear. The self-taught artist took several months to capture the popular owner’s distinguished character and determined nature, describing it as one of her toughest assignments yet. It was unveiled at a special celebration held at the firm’s Droitwich facility last week, in front of current members of staff, family and two long-term colleagues in Peter Raby and former MIP Engineering Manager Harry Harris.

Kate picked up the story: “I wanted to create a portrait worthy of someone whose life and achievements meant enough to his family that they wanted to present it publicly on his birthday. I simply had to "Make it Happen" as Gerald would say.

“As the painting developed over the summer months, Mr Bloom's face became a surprisingly familiar sight to people in my neighbourhood. My studio has a large front window, and because the oil layers needed time to dry, the portrait would often be standing in the window as it progressed. The postman, in particular, seemed to enjoy watching this distinguished gentleman gradually emerge from the layers of paint!”

The focus for Gerald now is to continue to support Emma in driving Big Bear forward, admitting that, despite being an excellent golfer, he is unlikely to ever fully retire to the golf course.

A recent £2m investment in new equipment and a modern ERP system has complemented JOSCAR registration and achieving the ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Environmental and Health and Safety standards - all steps forward in helping the Worcestershire firm secure new orders in the off-highway, aerospace and defence sector.

Plans are now in place to see how ‘A’I can be embedded in the factory and offices, with the target of achieving £10m sales set for the middle of 2027.

Emma concluded: “My dad’s contribution to the plastics industry has been phenomenal. In his seven decades of service he has implemented new moulding techniques, developed new materials and embraced industry processes, such as ‘Poka Yoke’ and just-in-time.

“He has also provided meaningful employment to thousands of people over the years, and not once have I heard a bad word said about him…he is described, without exception, as honourable and remains, even approaching his 90th year, relentlessly ambitious.

“Most days he can still be found out on the shopfloor, usually in a pristine suit and tie under his hi-vis.”