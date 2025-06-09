DuPont expands sterile packaging operations in Costa Rica

DuPont has expanded its sterile operations as the company grows to its healthcare manufacturing facility in Heredia, Costa Rica. Sterile packaging can be produced on-site and can be utilised by the global medical device industry. The company has also increased the site’s capacity for existing medical tubing operations.

× Expand DuPont DuPont expands Costa Rica facility

Through the 16,000-square-foot expansion of the Heredia operation, DuPont is even more equipped to serve healthcare customers in the Caribbean and throughout the Americas. The new space accommodates additional extrusion equipment and production lines, enabling the company to produce sterile packaging utilising Tyvek (e.g., pouches, header bags, lids), while also increasing DuPont’s extruded tubing production capacity.

DuPont’s expansion is ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:20215 certified, with technical assembly and packaging staff following the highest quality standards and protocols. The facility will also operate a 24/7 production schedule to support the company’s current and new customers.

“With this expansion, we are now the first company in Costa Rica and the Caribbean to produce fluid management and sterile packaging offerings for the medical device industry,” said James Chambers, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Fluids & Flexibles at Spectrum Plastics Group, A DuPont Business. “This significantly enhances our robust, growing portfolio of unmatched offerings and capabilities as a trusted supply chain partner to leading global healthcare companies.”

About DuPont

DuPont specialises in extruded tubing and subassemblies, advanced catheter assembly, medical balloons, skin contact devices, smart wearables, additive manufacturing, laser processing, precision injection moulding, medical device fabrication, machining and sterile packaging enabled by Tyvek, to be used by the healthcare industry. By combining medical-grade performance materials, components, and device solutions with innovative technology, DuPont provides full-service, comprehensive solutions that can be used in a range of healthcare applications.