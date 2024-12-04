ECI Group launches new consultancy services unit

ECI Group Consultancy Services will provide specialist consultancy services to the polyolefins sector, delivering technology support and plant optimisation services to help clients achieve their profitability, safety and sustainability goals.

The services will cover a broad range of polyethylene and high-pressure copolymer technologies from the production of LDPE, EVA, Ethylene Acrylates copolymers, Polyolefins Elastomers, Polyolefins Plastomers, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene and High Density Polyethylene, to plastic recycling and more.

Francisco Larenas has been appointed as ECI Group’s Consultancy Services Director and he will be responsible for leading the new business unit. He has over 20 years of experience in the international process industry, specialising in the polymer and petrochemical sectors. He will lead a team of Subject Matter Experts who each bring decades of experience in polyolefins and expertise across all aspects of operations, maintenance, training and capital projects, as well as access to ECI Group’s full capability in technology and engineering for these sectors.

He said: “I am excited to take on this new role within ECI Group and look forward to leading the ECI Group Consultancy Services unit, working alongside our exceptional group of experts to deliver top-tier consultancy services and create value for our clients."

“We are delighted to announce the launch of ECI Group Consultancy Services which will allow us to provide focused, specialist services to our clients in the polyolefins sectors,” said Joaquin Flores, President and CEO of ECI Group.