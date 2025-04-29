ECI Group announces new contract with Ningbo Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company Limited

ECI Group has announced its new contract with Ningbo Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company (NZRCC). The agreement sees NZRCC gaining a 200kta EVA/LDPE Plant that utilises the engineering services provider’s proprietary hybrid reactor technology. This announcement marks a total of one million tonnes of nameplate capacity licensed by the ECI Group since it began licensing its technology in 2021.

× Expand ECI Group ECI Group announced a contract award from Ningbo Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company Limited (NZRCC).

Based in Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, NZRCC is a refining and chemical subsidiary of Sinopec. The 200kta EVA/LDPE plant will be integrated into a large ethylene and downstream facility, with the technology allowing NZRCC to produce 200,000 tonnes per year of LDPE, EVA, and other high-value copolymer products. This should also allow for the future expansion of product capability.

“It is with great pride that we announce our client NZRCC has selected ECI Group’s technology for their project,” said Joaquin Flores, President and CEO of the ECI Group. “This award comes the same week that we launch ECI Group’s office in Shanghai and reinforces our position as a technology of choice for HPPE plants. We look forward to successfully delivering this project for NZRCC and helping them to deliver their highly competitive polymer production facility.”

Abhi Shivraj, Commercial Director of ECI Group, added, “This is a landmark award for ECI Group, crossing one million tonnes of nameplate LDPE/EVA capacity licensed using ECI Group’s autoclave and hybrid technologies. Our offering represents a modern approach to high-pressure polyethene plant design, providing the best combination of flexibility and reliability for multiple products and capacities.”

About ECI Group

The company covers the technology license, process design package, expanded process design package, and detailed design for high-pressure system for NZRCC. Additionally, ECI Group will help with technical procurement services for the project as well as providing on-site technical support during the installation, start-up, and performance assessment processes.

The Group’s hybrid reactor technology provides various high-pressure polyethene products with enhanced operational efficiency, reliability, and flexibility. With extensive experience in the polymer industry, ECI Group’s technology can utilise modern materials, design techniques, standards, and industry best practices for construction, operation and maintenance. Since 2021, the company has licensed plant capacities of 50kta, 100kta, 150kta and 200kta, using its standardised design approach.