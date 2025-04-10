ECI Group celebrates the opening of its new office in Shanghai

ECI Group is celebrating the opening of its new office located in Shanghai. The technology licensor and engineering services provider for the polyolefins industry hopes the move will help the company continue to expand its licensing and service delivery capabilities.

“We are thrilled to open our new office in Shanghai,” said Joaquin Flores, President and CEO of ECI Group. “China is ECI Group’s most important market. Earlier this week, we agreed a new license that takes our total licensed capacity in China to over one million tonnes of LDPE, EVA, EnBA and other high-value copolymer products since we launched our proprietary technology in 2021. Our new base in Shanghai will allow us to not only provide better support to our licensees in China but also expand our consultancy services and Professional Technical Services offerings to other operating customers in the region.”

ECI Group hosted a Grand Launch Ceremony event for the office on the 9th of April, with over 90 delegates from petrochemical companies across China, key equipment suppliers, and other partners in attendance. There were speeches and presentations given at the event, which was then followed by a lunch banquet.

Bob Armstrong, Chairman of ECI Group, added, “Today marks a significant milestone for our company as we open the doors to our new office. This space represents not just a physical expansion, but a testament to our growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence. We are excited to foster collaboration, creativity, and success in this new environment. Together, we will continue to achieve great things and drive our vision forward.”

Located at Building A, Mango Plaza, No. 27, Longai Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, the new office will provide technology and engineering support services to local users. Additionally, ECI Group’s Consultancy Services division will move into the Shanghai office. This will allow them to provide specialist consultancy services to the polyolefins sector in China regarding technology support and plant optimisation services as operators work to achieve safety, profitability, and sustainability goals.