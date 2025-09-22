Ecobat sells German and Austrian operations to Clarios

Ecobat has announced that it is selling its battery recycling and speciality lead operations in Germany and Austria to advanced energy storage solutions leader, Clarios. The transaction includes the company’s German facilities in Freiberg and Braubach as well as its Arnoldstein, Austria, facility.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of our German and Austrian operations,” said Tom Slabe, President and CEO of Ecobat. “Upon completion, this transaction – along with the previously announced divestitures of France, Italy, and Battery Distribution – will enable Ecobat to concentrate its efforts on core recycling operations, as well as our global lithium-ion battery business. Ecobat will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximise value for shareholders beyond these transactions.”

Slabe continued, “Clarios' expertise and strategic vision offer a strong foundation for the continued success of these operations in Germany and Austria. We're confident they will continue to foster and enhance the valued relationships we have built with our employees, customers, and suppliers across Europe.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, with Rothschild & Co serving as financial advisor and White & Case as legal advisor for Ecobat.