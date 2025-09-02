Ecobat sells Italian battery and polypropylene recycling business to Haiki + S.p.A

Ecobat has announced it has sold its battery and polypropylene recycling business in Italy to Haiki + S.p.A. The transaction includes the battery recycling leader’s facilities in Marcianise, Paderno, Dugnano, and Bologna. This sale marks Ecobat’s departure from the Italian market.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this transaction involving our Italian recycling operations,” said Tom Slabe, Ecobat President & CEO. “This sale marks yet another step forward in our strategic efforts to optimise Ecobat’s geographic footprint. We will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximise value for shareholders beyond this transaction. We are confident that Haiki’s commitment to innovation and sustainability will provide a solid platform for the continued success of the Italian business.”

About Haiki + S.p.A

Haiki+ S.p.A., is active within the environmental and circular economy sectors. Boasting four divisions, the company is aiming to become one of the leading players in Italy for the circular economy.