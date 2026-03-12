Ecovia Bio closes Series B funding round for manufacturing capacity expansion

Ecovia Bio closes its Series B funding round that will support the expansion of its manufacturing capacity at its Livonia facility. The funding round was led by an independent angel investor group, Pointe Angels. Following the expansion, the sustainable, high-performance biopolymer ingredients specialist can meet the surging demand for its AzuraBase and AzuraGel families of gamma polyglutamic acid (γ-PGA) and speciality biopolymer products across cosmetics, personal care, agriculture, and hygiene applications.

Microplastics are one of the most pressing environmental and public health challenges. Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs), which are synthetic, petrochemical-derived plastics used in diapers, feminine hygiene products, cosmetics, lotions, and other consumer goods, persist in landfills for centuries and create harmful microplastics that contaminate soil, water systems, and the food chain.

Additionally, microplastics have been detected in human blood, lungs, and placental tissue, sparking health concerns. The company’s biodegradable γ-PGA technology allows manufacturers to replace persistent synthetic polymers with a bio-based, fully biodegradable alternative that delivers equivalent or better performance, without the same environmental or health consequences.

By scaling production of γ-PGA, Ecovia Bio is promoting the shift towards sustainable consumer products, while also addressing regulatory pressures, consumers' demand for safer products and protecting human health and environmental integrity.

About the funding round

The Series B round will aid with the company’s expansion program, which will see an increased production capacity across Ecovia Bio’s Livonia manufacturing facility. With this investment, the company is expecting to see the facility achieve full operational capacity by 2028. The company has started its evaluation of additional production facilities to accommodate market demand beyond 2028.

“We are excited to partner with Pointe Angels,” said Kousay Said, CEO of Ecovia Bio. “This capital enables us to meet immediate demand from our cosmetics, personal care, and agricultural customers while establishing the infrastructure needed to serve the hygiene sector at an industrial scale.”

David Bloom, Executive Director of Pointe Angels, added, “Ecovia Bio represents exactly the kind of venture we love to back at Pointe Angels. The company has solved a real technical challenge—producing sustainable, high-performance γ-PGA at commercial scale—and now has the market traction to justify expansion. What impressed us most was the management team’s disciplined approach to capacity planning and their ability to serve multiple end markets from a single, optimised manufacturing platform. We’re confident this capital will unlock significant value for our investors while strengthening Michigan’s position as a leader in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing.”