ELIX Polymers obtains gold in the EcoVadis certification

ELIX Polymers, global manufacturer of thermoplastics, has renewed its EcoVadis certification with an outstanding gold rating. This recognition not only underlines the company's continuous commitment to sustainability, but also positions it strategically for the future.

× Expand ELIX Polymers

The EcoVadis certification is an internationally recognised standard that assesses the companies' performance in areas like environmental responsibility, work practices and human rights, ethics and sustainable purchasing. ELIX Polymers is among the 5% of companies best rated by EcoVadis in the last year.

This achievement reflects the ongoing work of ELIX Polymers to integrate sustainability into its business model, not only improving its reputation, but also strengthening its position in the global market. The company is committed to transforming the industry, shifting it towards a sustainable development model based on a circular and low-carbon economy. Through its Circularity and Responsible Innovation, Sustainable Operations and Social Responsibility programmes, ELIX Polymers is driving this transformation and preparing to face future challenges.

David Castañeda, CEO of ELIX Polymers, commented: “This recognition is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of all those that form part of ELIX. We will continue striving to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our business. We believe that this focus is not only beneficial to the environment, but also makes us competitive for the future.”