Elkhart Plastics unveils its new vertical water storage tanks

Elkhart Plastics, a Myers Industries company, has unveiled its new vertical water storage tanks. Designed to protect people, livestock, crops, and property, these tanks aim to fulfil both commercial and residential water needs. The rotational moulding specialist hopes the new solutions will help to broaden its product portfolio as it enters a new market.

Elkart Plastics' Vertical Water Storage Tanks

Vertical water storage helps with everything from crop irrigation and livestock care to manufacturing processes and fire suppression, providing reliable water access even in areas with water supply issues. By adopting a storage tank solution, users can also benefit from bulk water storage, well water collection, and rainwater harvesting.

“The launch of our Vertical Water Storage Tank underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability,” said Cullen Jones, V.P. of Sales for Rotational Moulding at Myers Industries. “As water becomes an increasingly precious resource, effective storage and conservation are vital to maintaining ecosystems, supporting human populations, and ensuring a sustainable future. These tanks demonstrate our dedication to delivering economically viable and environmentally responsible solutions to customers.”

Key features of Elkhart’s vertical water storage tanks: