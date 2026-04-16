Encyclis sells 50% ownership stake in the Dublin Waste to Energy facility

Encyclis is selling its 50% ownership stake in the Dublin Waste to Energy facility to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS). The move is the latest step in the evolution of the company’s Energy-from-Waste portfolio, which focuses on the development and operation of its core cluster of energy recovery facilities in the UK Midlands. The sale is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

× Expand Encyclis Encyclis sells 50% ownership stake in Dublin Waste to Energy

The transaction will secure the continued success of Dublin Waste to Energy, which safely processes up to 690,000 tonnes of residual waste per year from the city and surrounding areas. Additionally, the facility helps to generate 61.5MW baseload electricity, recover resources for reuse, and serve as a heat source for Dublin’s new district heat network.

The plant will benefit from a series of mechanical and electrical enhancements by the original equipment manufacturer, Kanadevia Inova, to boilers, combustion systems, cooling systems and ash handling systems. These improvements will see the facility’s throughput increase by up to 90,000 tonnes per year.

USS recognises Dublin Waste to Energy’s critical role in Ireland’s waste management and baseload power generation. According to the investor, this acquisition aligns with its mandate, and it is committed to contributing to the plant’s continued success.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic step as we continue to strengthen our core cluster of Energy-from-Waste facilities in the UK Midlands,” said Mark Burrows-Smith, CEO of Encyclis. “The new ownership and operating structure at Dublin Waste to Energy will provide long-term support, while Encyclis focuses attention on the ongoing growth and optimisation of its central portfolio in the UK.”