ENEOS Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation have announced the completion of their chemical recycling facility. Having been under construction since July 2021, the facility forms part of the plastic-to-oil conversion business. The facility was officially opened following a ceremony hosted earlier this month.

× Expand ENEOS Corporation ENEOS and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation completes chemical recycling facility.

The new facility features hydrothermal plastic recycling technology (Hydro-PRT), which utilises supercritical water to break down externally sourced waste plastic, converting it into oil. Mura Technology Ltd makes this technology available under a license in the UK. Both companies utilise the recycled oil produced through this process at their refinery and naphtha cracker, reprocessing it into petroleum products, thereby promoting a circular economy.

Additionally, the facility is aiming to obtain ISCC PLUS certification. Once certified, the two companies will offer a variety of products made using recycled oil. Both companies also have well-established sustainability goals. ENEOS Group hopes to establish a stable supply of energy and materials while also promoting a carbon-neutral society. While Mitsubishi Chemical Group is striding towards becoming a “Green Speciality Company,” the company hopes to solve social problems while providing customers with solutions through their materials.

Both companies promote initiatives that contribute to the energy and materials transition towards the circular economy. The pair are also promoting the carbon-neutral and circular society movements through the plastic-to-oil conversion business.