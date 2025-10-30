enfinium appoints its new Chair of the Board

enfinium has appointed Peter Emery as its new Chair of the Board, replacing Sir Peter Gershon. Gershon has resided in the role since it was established in 2021. Emery took over as the Chair on the 1st of October 2025.

The appointment follows the recent start of operations at enfinium’s fifth facility in the UK. The move increases the company’s capacity to over 2.7 million tonnes of unrecyclable waste diverted from landfill each year. Together, the five facilities generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 600,000 British homes.

“On behalf of Igneo I want to express our immense thanks to Sir Peter Gershon for his service and leadership of enfinium’s Board. Under his stewardship, enfinium has firmly established itself as a leader in the energy from waste sector,” said Hamish Lea-Wilson, Head of Europe, Igneo Infrastructure Partners. “We are delighted to welcome Peter Emery as Chair. His combination of engineering expertise, power and networks experience, and leadership experience at executive and board level, made him an outstanding candidate. We are confident he will expertly guide enfinium through its next phase of growth.”

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer of enfinium, added, “Peter has extensive senior executive experience and is a world-class engineer who knows energy and infrastructure inside out. He is the ideal person to lead our Board as we continue to decarbonise unrecyclable waste – from delivering reliable homegrown power and heat to advancing our carbon capture programme and wider net zero transition.”

“enfinium is a first-rate business with exceptionally skilled engineers, technicians and operators, with strong operations across the UK. Having served on the Board since 2023, I am honoured to be asked to serve as Chair and support the management team as we scale our contribution to the UK’s circular economy and deliver on our net zero goals,” concluded Emery.

About Peter Gershon

Emery has been a Non-Executive Director of enfinium since June 2023. He brings three decades of senior leadership experience from across the UK energy system, having previously served as Chief Executive of Electricity North-West. Additionally, he has had several executive roles at Drax Group plc and a 20-year career with Esso and ExxonMobil. He is also currently Chair of the Greater Manchester Energy Innovation Agency and holds non-executive roles at Adven and Network Plus.