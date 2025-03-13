ENGEL opens new plant in Mexico

ENGEL has opened a new production facility in Querétaro, Mexico. This strategic step marks a substantial expansion of ENGEL’s regional manufacturing capabilities, aimed at providing faster delivery times and increased availability of injection moulding machines for customers across the Americas.

The newly acquired facility provides ENGEL with the necessary capacity and infrastructure to significantly scale production. “This expansion allows us to notably accelerate the start of production, ensuring increased availability of our machines for customers across the region,” says Stefan Engleder, CEO of ENGEL Group.

Vanessa Malena, President of ENGEL Americas, also reinforces the long-term commitment to the region: “Mexico plays a crucial role in our global production strategy and is a key market for injection moulding technology. With this facility, we are enhancing our local manufacturing footprint while ensuring a seamless experience for our customers, from production to after-sales support.”

Increasing production and growing the team

ENGEL will ramp up Mexican production rapidly, strengthening its ability to supply high-quality injection moulding machines to customers across the Americas. The facility is designed to support a structured production flow, ensuring the flexibility needed to adapt to evolving market demands.

In addition to increasing production, ENGEL is also expanding its workforce. "We are growing our team significantly to support our manufacturing operations and customer service in the region," says Nils Mayer, General Manager of ENGEL Machinery Mexico. "This investment is not just about expanding our facility, but also about strengthening our expertise and presence in the local market."

The Querétaro facility will undergo a phased modernisation to align with ENGEL’s high production standards. As part of a long-term investment plan, ENGEL is implementing key upgrades, including the further expansion of the flow-line manufacturing system, and extended machining capabilities.

ENGEL will manufacture the e-mac (all-electric small machine) and WINTEC t-win (hydraulic, two-platen large machine) series, as well as custom robots and automation solutions at this facility, ensuring a strong production base for these high-demand machines in the region. This investment in local manufacturing will allow ENGEL to better serve customers with tailored solutions and faster delivery times.

Long-term vision for ENGEL in Mexico

ENGEL views Mexico as a key industrial and production hub. The country offers a strong manufacturing base and skilled workforce, making it an ideal location for long-term investment. Additionally, Mexico and Latin America represent important and growing markets for injection moulding technology. Overall, the Americas continue to gain strategic importance for ENGEL, representing the largest addressable market for injection moulding machines.