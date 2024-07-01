Engel presents array of digital solutions for injection moulding

Key Highlights:

From June 18 to 20, 2024, ENGEL hosted the Digital Days event in Schwertberg and St. Valentin, providing concrete answers to central questions in the injection moulding industry.

ENGEL's activities in digitalisation aim to enhance customer orientation by optimising production, reducing energy costs, improving qualitye, and addressing the skills shortage.

Engel introduced the prototype of its ENGEL GPT, allowing employees of injection moulding companies to have all machine and process data available directly on the shop floor.

Over 400 enthusiastic visitors attended, gaining exciting insights into the current state of advancing digitalisation in injection moulding through practical examples, and offering interesting perspectives on the near future. ENGEL's activities in digitalisation aim to enhance customer orientation by optimising production, reducing energy costs, improving quality, and addressing the skills shortage.

Gerhard Dimmler, CTO of ENGEL, and Hannes Zach, head of sales Digital Solutions at ENGEL, opened the event with a lecture on the importance of digitalisation for the injection moulding industry. ENGEL has evolved from a machine builder to a provider of complete solutions with a high degree of digitalisation possibilities. The digital transformation encompasses process optimisation, sustainability, and addressing the skills shortage. Digital assistance systems and products enhance production efficiency and quality. ENGEL sees the future of injection moulding in the use of AI and digital twins for process optimisation.

FUTURE meets REALITY

Under this motto, Johannes Kilian, head of process and application technology at ENGEL, presented how digital products can enhance productivity in the injection moulding industry.

ENGEL's "inject 4.0" strategy aims to enable customers to develop and produce high-quality, cost-efficient parts. Through the use of digital assistance systems, AI-based analysis tools like the iQ process observer, and shopfloor monitoring in the e-connect customer portal, the entire production chain is optimised, from design to sampling, production, and maintenance. These digital solutions lead to energy savings, better part quality, and increased machine availability, ensuring long-term competitiveness.

ENGEL's one-stop-shop for digitalisation was summarised as follows:

ENGEL takes care of the entire product lifecycle – from design to maintenance

ENGEL offers solutions for all entry points of digitalisation – whether customers are just starting or are already experts

Unlocking new possibilities

× Expand ENGEL Malcolm Werchota, ENGEL GPT

AI Evangelist Malcolm Werchota, head of generative AI at Triple Eight Solutions and Co-Founder/COO at CoatingAI, Switzerland, gave a talk on "AI in Industry - Has the Future Already Begun?" and provided a clear answer: “ENGEL uses artificial intelligence to improve the process efficiency of its customers.”

In his lecture, he highlighted the benefits of generative AI, which is already being used in many areas today.

At the end of his lecture, he introduced the prototype of a world-first innovation: ENGEL GPT. This large language model offers significant value to ENGEL's customers by:

Reducing the need for internal emergency services

Easing knowledge drain

Minimal implementation effort on the customer side

With ENGEL GPT, employees of injection moulding companies will have all machine and process data available directly on the shop floor. Through simple voice input, they can access extensive and interconnected knowledge. The system is integrated directly into the customer portal.

The prototype of the system was a crowd-puller at the technology centre in the large machine plant in St. Valentin. Here, the opportunities and potential that AI offers for the future of injection moulding became clear. At additional stations, ENGEL presented the practical implementation in digital products and assistance systems.

Presentations by customers with practical examples

Customers using ENGEL's digital products in daily operations provided in-depth insights.

Dariusz Barton, managing director of SolidPlast Sp. Z O.O., spoke about transparent production at a medium-sized company. With ENGEL's innovative concepts, SolidPlast improved its production processes. Thanks to ENGEL's iQ systems and shopfloor monitoring, the innovative injection moulder was able to reduce production costs by 4.2% and increase machine availability by 270 hours annually, leading to higher efficiency.

Injection Moulding in Transition: BIC's Digital Journey

The global player in disposable lighters, razors, and pens, BIC, looks back on eleven successful years of digital cooperation with ENGEL, significantly enhancing its production as a result.

Yiannis Voultzatis, IMM process & mold optimization manager at BIC Violex S.A., said: “With ENGEL digital, we have improved our Manufacturing KPIs significantly. Our already high Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) for moulding was increased by 3% and our scrap was reduced by approximately 40%, which is really significant, leading to a more sustainable moulding process.”